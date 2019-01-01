Ben LloydGuitarist/songwriter of Euphoria Audio
Ben Lloyd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dbfd3513-346a-4875-a2eb-b6b8fe7d2e43
Ben Lloyd Biography (Wikipedia)
Ben Lloyd is a musician and producer / recording engineer based in Oxford, England. He currently plays electric guitar in Frank Turner's band The Sleeping Souls and is a member of the British rock band Dive Dive. He also recorded and produced Frank Turner's first EP Campfire Punkrock (2006) and his first two albums Sleep Is for the Week (2007) and Love Ire & Song (2008). He is endorsed by Laney Amplification and Ernie Ball Strings. Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls headlined Wembley Arena in April 2012 and played at the Opening Ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games in London.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ben Lloyd Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist