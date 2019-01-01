Ben Lloyd is a musician and producer / recording engineer based in Oxford, England. He currently plays electric guitar in Frank Turner's band The Sleeping Souls and is a member of the British rock band Dive Dive. He also recorded and produced Frank Turner's first EP Campfire Punkrock (2006) and his first two albums Sleep Is for the Week (2007) and Love Ire & Song (2008). He is endorsed by Laney Amplification and Ernie Ball Strings. Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls headlined Wembley Arena in April 2012 and played at the Opening Ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games in London.