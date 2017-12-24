Poolside is an American "Daytime Disco" group from Los Angeles, California, formed in 2010. The band currently consists of Jeff Paradise, Vito Roccoforte (The Rapture), Mattie Safer (The Rapture), Brijean Murphy (Toro y Moi) and Casey Butler (Pharaohs).

The band has performed at high profile festivals like FYF (2013), Primavera Sound (2013), and Coachella (2014). Poolside took a four year break from touring, returning in 2018 with their current lineup and have since toured the US and performed at high profiles festivals like Outside Lands (2018), Okeechobee (2018), Grandoozy (2018) and Life Is Beautiful (2018) in support of their sophomore record Heat (2017).