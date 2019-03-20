Robopop
Robopop Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Omelio, often known by his stage name "Robopop" (previously the name of a production team consisting of Omelio and Brandon Lowry), is a producer and songwriter based in New York City. He is best known for his work on successful singles by Maroon 5, Gym Class Heroes and Lana Del Rey.
