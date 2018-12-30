William Matthew Currington (born November 19, 1973) is an American country music singer and songwriter. Signed to Mercury Records Nashville in 2003, he has released six studio albums for the label: his self-titled debut (2003), Doin' Somethin' Right (2005), Little Bit of Everything (2008), Enjoy Yourself (2010), We Are Tonight (2013), and most recently Summer Forever (2015).

These six albums have produced 18 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, including 11 number one hits: "Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right", "Good Directions", "People Are Crazy", "That's How Country Boys Roll", "Pretty Good at Drinkin' Beer", "Let Me Down Easy", "Hey Girl", "We Are Tonight", "Don't It", "It Don't Hurt Like It Used To", and "Do I Make You Wanna". Currington has also charted as a duet partner on Shania Twain's single "Party for Two" and his own non-album single "Tangled Up", for a total of twenty Top 40 hits.

Setting a new record in August 2017 with his number one single "Do I Make You Wanna", Currington is the only country music artist in US Billboard Country Airplay chart history to have a song in the #1 spot gain an audience of nearly 9,500,000 over another country music artist's song in the #2 spot.