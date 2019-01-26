Sebastian IngrossoBorn 20 April 1983
Sebastian Ingrosso
1983-04-20
Sebastian Ingrosso Biography (Wikipedia)
Sebastian Carmine Ingrosso (born 20 April 1983) is a Swedish DJ, actor and record producer. He is also a member of the electronic music supergroup Swedish House Mafia, together with friends Axwell and Steve Angello.
Sebastian Ingrosso Tracks
Leave The World Behind (feat. Deborah Cox)
Axwell
Leave The World Behind (feat. Deborah Cox)
Reload
Sebastian Ingrosso
Reload
Dancing Alone
Axwell
Dancing Alone
Calling (Lose My Mind) (feat. Ryan Tedder)
Sebastian Ingrosso
Calling (Lose My Mind) (feat. Ryan Tedder)
Around The World (Sebastian Ingrosso Remix)
Daft Punk
Around The World (Sebastian Ingrosso Remix)
I Love You (CID Remix) (feat. Kid Ink)
Axwell
I Love You (CID Remix) (feat. Kid Ink)
Reload (feat. John Martin)
Sebastian Ingrosso
Reload (feat. John Martin)
Calling (Blank & Blush Flip)
Sebastian Ingrosso
Calling (Blank & Blush Flip)
Ride It (feat. Bunji Garlin)
Sebastian Ingrosso
Ride It (feat. Bunji Garlin)
FLAGS!
Sebastian Ingrosso
FLAGS!
Reload (Stormdog bootleg)
Tommy Trash
Reload (Stormdog bootleg)
Dive (Ingrosso & Salvatore Ganacci Remix) (feat. Enya & Alex Aris)
Salvatore Ganacci
Dive (Ingrosso & Salvatore Ganacci Remix) (feat. Enya & Alex Aris)
Dream Bigger (Garmiani Remix) (feat. Pharrell Williams)
Axwell
Dream Bigger (Garmiani Remix) (feat. Pharrell Williams)
FLAGS!
Sebastian Ingrosso
FLAGS!
Dark River
Sebastian Ingrosso
Dark River
49 percent (Remix)
Röyksopp
49 percent (Remix)
Get Dumb
Axwell
Get Dumb
FLAGS! (Original Mix)
Sebastian Ingrosso
FLAGS! (Original Mix)
Leave The World Behind (Acapella) (feat. Deborah Cox)
Axwell
Leave The World Behind (Acapella) (feat. Deborah Cox)
Together
Axwell
Together
49 Percent (Angello & Ingrosso Remix)
Röyksopp
49 Percent (Angello & Ingrosso Remix)
Creamfields: 2012
Daresbury, Cheshire
Creamfields: 2012
Daresbury, Cheshire
Ibiza: 2012
Ibiza 222
Ibiza: 2012
Ibiza 222
