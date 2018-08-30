G. Love & Special SauceFormed 1992
G. Love & Special Sauce
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2p9.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dbf7c761-e332-467b-b4d9-aafe06bbcf8f
G. Love & Special Sauce Biography (Wikipedia)
G. Love & Special Sauce is an alternative hip hop band from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They are known for their unique, "sloppy", and "laid back" blues sound that encompasses classic R&B. The band features Garrett Dutton, better known as G. Love, Jeffrey Clemens on drums, and Jim Prescott on bass.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
G. Love & Special Sauce Tracks
Sort by
I-76
G. Love & Special Sauce
I-76
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2p9.jpglink
I-76
Last played on
Cold Beverage
G. Love & Special Sauce
Cold Beverage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2p9.jpglink
Cold Beverage
Last played on
Rhyme For The Summertime
G. Love & Special Sauce
Rhyme For The Summertime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2p9.jpglink
Rhyme For The Summertime
Last played on
The Things That I Used To Do
G. Love & Special Sauce
The Things That I Used To Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2p9.jpglink
The Things That I Used To Do
Last played on
Garbage Man
G. Love & Special Sauce
Garbage Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2p9.jpglink
Garbage Man
Last played on
Stepping Stones
G. Love & Special Sauce
Stepping Stones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2p9.jpglink
Stepping Stones
Last played on
Shootin' Hoops
G. Love & Special Sauce
Shootin' Hoops
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2p9.jpglink
Shootin' Hoops
Last played on
This Ain't Living
G. Love & Special Sauce
This Ain't Living
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2p9.jpglink
This Ain't Living
Last played on
Town To Town
G. Love & Special Sauce
Town To Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2p9.jpglink
Town To Town
Last played on
Recipe
G. Love & Special Sauce
Recipe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2p9.jpglink
Recipe
Last played on
Kiss And Tell
G. Love & Special Sauce
Kiss And Tell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2p9.jpglink
Kiss And Tell
Last played on
Blues Music
G. Love & Special Sauce
Blues Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2p9.jpglink
Blues Music
Last played on
G. Love & Special Sauce Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist