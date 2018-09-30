Tribal SeedsFormed 2005
Tribal Seeds
2005
Tribal Seeds Biography (Wikipedia)
Based in San Diego, reggae band Tribal Seeds was formed in 2005 by the Jacobo brothers, singer Steven and producer Tony-Ray. The group issued its debut album, Youth Rebellion, that same year. The album was the first of many to be released on the group's own label, including a self-titled album in 2008 plus The Harvest from 2009. The Soundwaves EP followed in 2011, while 2014's Representing cracked the Billboard 200 albums chart. The album featured guest appearances from Don Carlos, Mykal Rose, and Midnite's Vaughn Benjamin.
Tribal Seeds Tracks
Rude Girl
Tribal Seeds
Rude Girl
Rude Girl
Last played on
Vampire
Tribal Seeds
Vampire
Vampire
Performer
Last played on
Aroma dub
Tribal Seeds
Aroma dub
Aroma dub
Last played on
Gunsmoke (feat. Protoje)
Tribal Seeds
Gunsmoke (feat. Protoje)
Gunsmoke (feat. Protoje)
Last played on
