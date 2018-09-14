Phil KelsallUK organist
Phil Kelsall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dbf42d64-f039-44d3-8d9f-8d945267705a
Phil Kelsall Tracks
Sort by
Oh I do like to be beside the seaside
John Glover-Kind & Phil Kelsall
Oh I do like to be beside the seaside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh I do like to be beside the seaside
Composer
Last played on
Que Sera Sera/Delilah/Tulips from Amsterdam
Phil Kelsall
Que Sera Sera/Delilah/Tulips from Amsterdam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Trolley Song
Phil Kelsall
The Trolley Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Trolley Song
Last played on
Here's That Rainy Day / La Golondrina
Phil Kelsall
Here's That Rainy Day / La Golondrina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here's That Rainy Day / La Golondrina
Last played on
Tiger Rag
Phil Kelsall
Tiger Rag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tiger Rag
Last played on
Give My Regards To Broadway/Broadway Melody/Lullaby Of Broadway
Phil Kelsall
Give My Regards To Broadway/Broadway Melody/Lullaby Of Broadway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Three Kings/Mary's Boy Child
Phil Kelsall
We Three Kings/Mary's Boy Child
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ellan Vannin
Phil Kelsall
Ellan Vannin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ellan Vannin
Last played on
Crazy, Music To Watch Girls By, The Night Has A Thousand Eyes
Phil Kelsall
Crazy, Music To Watch Girls By, The Night Has A Thousand Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Do Like To Be Beside The Seaside
Phil Kelsall
I Do Like To Be Beside The Seaside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Nun's Chorus
Phil Kelsall
The Nun's Chorus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Nun's Chorus
Hallelujah/You Took Advantage Of Me/No Other Love
Phil Kelsall
Hallelujah/You Took Advantage Of Me/No Other Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
March Of The Cobblers
Phil Kelsall
March Of The Cobblers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
March Of The Cobblers
Last played on
Yours/When They Sound The Last All Clear/There'll Always Be An England
Phil Kelsall
Yours/When They Sound The Last All Clear/There'll Always Be An England
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Razzle Dazzle/Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend/Everything's Coming Up Roses
Phil Kelsall
Razzle Dazzle/Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend/Everything's Coming Up Roses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tip Toe Through The Tulips
Phil Kelsall
Tip Toe Through The Tulips
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tip Toe Through The Tulips
Last played on
CHINATOWN, MY CHINATOWN
SCHWARTZ JEROME & Phil Kelsall
CHINATOWN, MY CHINATOWN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
CHINATOWN, MY CHINATOWN
Composer
Last played on
Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White / Por Favor
Phil Kelsall At The Wurlitzer Organ
Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White / Por Favor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White / Por Favor
Performer
Last played on
When Santa Got Stuck Up The Chimney
Phil Kelsall
When Santa Got Stuck Up The Chimney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Little Boy That Santa Claus Forgot
Phil Kelsall
The Little Boy That Santa Claus Forgot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
HELLO DOLLY, MAME, THE BEST OF TIMES
Phil Kelsall
HELLO DOLLY, MAME, THE BEST OF TIMES
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LIMEHOUSE BLUES
Phil Kelsall
LIMEHOUSE BLUES
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LIMEHOUSE BLUES
Last played on
Hors D'Oeuvres
Phil Kelsall
Hors D'Oeuvres
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hors D'Oeuvres
Last played on
The Dambusters
Phil Kelsall
The Dambusters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dambusters
Last played on
Goodbye Blues/Bye Bye Blues/Farewell Blues
Phil Kelsall
Goodbye Blues/Bye Bye Blues/Farewell Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ca C'Est Paris
Phil Kelsall
Ca C'Est Paris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ca C'Est Paris
Last played on
Pigalle
Phil Kelsall
Pigalle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pigalle
Last played on
The Charleston/Happy Feet/I Wonder Where My Baby Is Tonight
Phil Kelsall
The Charleston/Happy Feet/I Wonder Where My Baby Is Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lover/The Most Beautiful Girl In The World/Fallling In Love With Love
Phil Kelsall
Lover/The Most Beautiful Girl In The World/Fallling In Love With Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jingle Bells / Holly Jolly Christmas
Phil Kelsall
Jingle Bells / Holly Jolly Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Everlasting
Phil Kelsall
Love Everlasting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Everlasting
Last played on
Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White
Phil Kelsall
Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White
Last played on
Clog Dance
Phil Kelsall
Clog Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clog Dance
Last played on
As Time Goes By/Thanks For The Memory/Shine
Phil Kelsall
As Time Goes By/Thanks For The Memory/Shine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Vie En Rose/Pigalle/Ca C'Est Paris
Phil Kelsall
La Vie En Rose/Pigalle/Ca C'Est Paris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Christmas Song
Phil Kelsall
The Christmas Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Christmas Song
Last played on
The Clog Dance
Phil Kelsall
The Clog Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Clog Dance
Last played on
Highland Cathedral
Phil Kelsall
Highland Cathedral
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Highland Cathedral
Last played on
I Dreamed A Dream
Phil Kelsall
I Dreamed A Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Dreamed A Dream
Last played on
That's Amore/My Resistance Is Low/Que Sera Sera
Phil Kelsall
That's Amore/My Resistance Is Low/Que Sera Sera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Fell In Love/The Things We Said Today/Do You Want To Know A Secret?
Phil Kelsall
If I Fell In Love/The Things We Said Today/Do You Want To Know A Secret?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Phil Kelsall Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist