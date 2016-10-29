Maurice MaréchalBorn 3 October 1892. Died 19 April 1964
Maurice Maréchal
1892-10-03
Maurice Maréchal Biography (Wikipedia)
Maurice Maréchal (3 October 1892 – 19 April 1964) was a French classical cellist.
Maurice Maréchal was born in Dijon at the home of his parents, Jules Jacques Maréchal, an employee for Posts and Telegraphs, and Martha Justine Morier. After studying at the conservatory in his hometown, in 1905 he entered the Paris Conservatory where he won his first cello award in 1911.
Maurice Maréchal Tracks
Plainte
Louis de Caix d’Hervelois
Plainte
Plainte
Past BBC Events
Proms 1931: Prom 15
Queen's Hall
1931-08-25T01:56:14
25
Aug
1931
Proms 1931: Prom 15
Queen's Hall
Proms 1930: Prom 27
Queen's Hall
1930-09-09T01:56:14
9
Sep
1930
Proms 1930: Prom 27
Queen's Hall
