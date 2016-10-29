Maurice Maréchal (3 October 1892 – 19 April 1964) was a French classical cellist.

Maurice Maréchal was born in Dijon at the home of his parents, Jules Jacques Maréchal, an employee for Posts and Telegraphs, and Martha Justine Morier. After studying at the conservatory in his hometown, in 1905 he entered the Paris Conservatory where he won his first cello award in 1911.