Josh Homme Biography (Wikipedia)
Joshua Michael Homme ( HOM-ee; born May 17, 1973) is an American singer, songwriter, musician, record producer, and actor. He is the founder and only continuous member of the rock band Queens of the Stone Age, in which he sings, plays guitar, as well as occasionally playing piano, drums, and bass. He also serves as the band's primary songwriter.
Homme was formerly a guitarist and founder of the stoner rock band Kyuss. He co-founded and occasionally performs with Eagles of Death Metal, playing drums and bass for their studio recordings, and produces a musical improv series with other musicians, mostly from the Palm Desert Scene, known as The Desert Sessions. In 2009, he formed a new project called Them Crooked Vultures with Dave Grohl and John Paul Jones, who released their debut album that same year. In 2016, he released Post Pop Depression, an album with Iggy Pop. He has been involved with numerous other projects, including Arctic Monkeys and Biffy Clyro.
- Josh Homme on working with Iggy Pop: "The coolest thing I've ever been a part of!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d6vqj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d6vqj.jpg2017-08-24T13:48:00.000ZJosh talks to Lauren ahead of his live Queens of the Stone Age sessionhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05d6tv2
Josh Homme on working with Iggy Pop: "The coolest thing I've ever been a part of!"
- Lauren asks Josh Homme what he's up to this weekend...https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d6rx7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d6rx7.jpg2017-08-24T13:22:00.000ZThe QOTSA frontman responds to queries about a rumoured secret set at Reading Festival.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05d6qnn
Lauren asks Josh Homme what he's up to this weekend...
- Josh Homme on Iggy Pop: "The amount I've learned from him is unknowable!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05601w2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05601w2.jpg2017-06-15T20:05:00.000ZJosh Homme from Queens Of The Stone Age talks new music and Iggy Pop.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05600sr
Josh Homme on Iggy Pop: "The amount I've learned from him is unknowable!"
- Josh Homme joins Steve Lamacq to unveil the brand new Queens Of The Stone Age singlehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05604st.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05604st.jpg2017-06-15T16:00:00.000ZHomme talks about working with Mark Ronson - the man with "impeccable hair" - on their new music, and how the single sets the tempo for their forthcoming 7th album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0560398
Josh Homme joins Steve Lamacq to unveil the brand new Queens Of The Stone Age single
- Iggy Pop & Joshua Homme - Full Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03njjlq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03njjlq.jpg2016-03-21T14:53:00.000ZJo talks to Iggy Pop and Joshua Homme at SXSW about their current collaboration.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03njkrr
Iggy Pop & Joshua Homme - Full Interview
- Iggy Pop and Josh Homme talk to Jo Whiley at SXSW 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03mp27n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03mp27n.jpg2016-03-18T12:02:00.000ZThe two join Jo in Austin to talk about this year's festival, their new record and Iggy's upcoming Albert Hall performance.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03n5m92
Iggy Pop and Josh Homme talk to Jo Whiley at SXSW 2016
- Josh Homme talks about one of his biggest influences, Iggy Pophttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p022h3yj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p022h3yj.jpg2014-07-09T09:56:00.000ZJosh Homme talks about his affinity with Iggy Pop during the time of first band, Kyuss ahead of his "First time with...Matt Everitt" show.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p022h404
Josh Homme talks about one of his biggest influences, Iggy Pop
- Joshua Homme: Key Of Life Interview with Mary Anne Hobbs (Extended Cut)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bsfyw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bsfyw.jpg2013-06-23T08:30:00.000ZHear candid words of wisdom from the Queens of the Stone Age front manhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bsfyx
Joshua Homme: Key Of Life Interview with Mary Anne Hobbs (Extended Cut)
- Josh Homme chats to Zane Lowehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p017jcym.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p017jcym.jpg2013-04-10T14:44:00.000ZJosh Homme chats to Zane Lowe about the new Queens of the Stone Age album!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p017jcys
Josh Homme chats to Zane Lowe
Josh Homme Tracks
Sort by
Crawl Home
Leg of Lamb
Villains of Circumstance
The Way You Used To Do
Jackson (feat. Josh Homme)
German Days
Mantra
Restless
Mantra (feat. Trent Reznor & Josh Homme)
Trick with No Sleeve (feat. Dave Grohl & Josh Homme)
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Josh Homme
