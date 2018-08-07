NPROrchestra formed in January 2003 with director Vladimir Spivakov. Formed January 2003
NPR
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2003-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dbe796b4-e369-464f-8053-c38ffd22d0e2
NPR Biography (Wikipedia)
The National Philharmonic of Russia (NPR) is an orchestra, formed in January 2003 on the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Ministry of Culture. Serving as Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the orchestra is Vladimir Spivakov. The NPR currently resides at the Moscow International Performance Arts Center.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
NPR Tracks
Sort by
Ecco: respiro appena (Adriana Lecouvreur)
Francesco Cilea
Ecco: respiro appena (Adriana Lecouvreur)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ecco: respiro appena (Adriana Lecouvreur)
Singer
Zazà piccola zingara (Zazà)
Ruggero Leoncavallo
Zazà piccola zingara (Zazà)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kytw5.jpglink
Zazà piccola zingara (Zazà)
Singer
Miserere (Il Trovatore)
Giuseppe Verdi
Miserere (Il Trovatore)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Miserere (Il Trovatore)
Singer
Anvil Chorus (Il Troviatore)
Giuseppe Verdi
Anvil Chorus (Il Troviatore)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Anvil Chorus (Il Troviatore)
Choir
Mira, di acerbe lagrime (Il Trovatore)
Giuseppe Verdi
Mira, di acerbe lagrime (Il Trovatore)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Mira, di acerbe lagrime (Il Trovatore)
Singer
D'amor sull'ali rosee (Il Trovatore)
Giuseppe Verdi
D'amor sull'ali rosee (Il Trovatore)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
D'amor sull'ali rosee (Il Trovatore)
Singer
Il balen del suo sorriso (Il Trovatore - Conta di Luna's aria)
Giuseppe Verdi
Il balen del suo sorriso (Il Trovatore - Conta di Luna's aria)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Il balen del suo sorriso (Il Trovatore - Conta di Luna's aria)
Singer
Chorus of the Hebrew slaves (Nabucco)
Giuseppe Verdi
Chorus of the Hebrew slaves (Nabucco)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Chorus of the Hebrew slaves (Nabucco)
Choir
Son io mio Carlo (Rodrigo's Death Scene) (Don Carlos Act III)
Giuseppe Verdi
Son io mio Carlo (Rodrigo's Death Scene) (Don Carlos Act III)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Son io mio Carlo (Rodrigo's Death Scene) (Don Carlos Act III)
Singer
Overture, Act III (La Traviata)
Giuseppe Verdi
Overture, Act III (La Traviata)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Overture, Act III (La Traviata)
Lina pensai che un angelo (Stiffelio, Act III)
Giuseppe Verdi
Lina pensai che un angelo (Stiffelio, Act III)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Lina pensai che un angelo (Stiffelio, Act III)
Singer
Sola perduta, abbandonata (Manon Lescaut)
Giacomo Puccini
Sola perduta, abbandonata (Manon Lescaut)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Sola perduta, abbandonata (Manon Lescaut)
Singer
Intermezzo (Manon Lescaut, Act III)
Giacomo Puccini
Intermezzo (Manon Lescaut, Act III)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Intermezzo (Manon Lescaut, Act III)
Di Provenza il mar, il suol - 'La Traviata' (Germont's aria)
Giuseppe Verdi
Di Provenza il mar, il suol - 'La Traviata' (Germont's aria)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Di Provenza il mar, il suol - 'La Traviata' (Germont's aria)
Singer
Overture (Attila)
Giuseppe Verdi
Overture (Attila)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Overture (Attila)
Casta Diva (Norma)
Vincenzo Bellini
Casta Diva (Norma)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19s.jpglink
Casta Diva (Norma)
Singer
Overture (Norma)
Vincenzo Bellini
Overture (Norma)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19s.jpglink
Overture (Norma)
Stabat Mater (Virgo Virginum)
Bishop Hilarion Alfeyev
Stabat Mater (Virgo Virginum)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stabat Mater (Virgo Virginum)
Choir
Last played on
Back to artist