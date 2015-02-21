Bradley Christopher Jones (born May 20, 1963, New York City) is an American jazz bassist. He plays both electric bass and double-bass.

Jones started on drums as a child and first began playing bass guitar at age 12. At age 18 he added double bass, studying under Lisle Atkinson, and he took a bachelor's degree in music education at Jersey City State College in 1986. In the late 1980s he worked regularly with Dave Tronzo and Jim Nolet, and played in the Jazz Passengers and in groups led by Marc Ribot. In the 1990s he worked with Muhal Richard Abrams, Elvin Jones, Ornette Coleman, Carlos Garnett, Mark Taylor, Kazutoki Umezu, Misha Mengelberg, and Han Bennink. He formed the group Vibes in 1997 with Bill Ware and E.J. Rodriguez, and also led AKA Alias, an ensemble with D.K. Dryson and David Gilmore.