LoCash (sometimes stylized as LOCASH), formerly known as LoCash Cowboys, is an American country duo consisting of vocalists Chris Lucas and Preston Brust, natives of Baltimore, Maryland and Kokomo, Indiana, respectively. They have released one album each for Average Joes Entertainment and Reviver Records, and have charted seven singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs or Country Airplay chart. Their highest-charting single is "I Know Somebody", which topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2016. In addition to their own material, the members of LoCash co-wrote Keith Urban's number-one single "You Gonna Fly" and Tim McGraw's "Truck Yeah".