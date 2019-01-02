Nadia ReisenbergBorn 14 July 1904. Died 10 June 1983
Nadia Reisenberg
1904-07-14
Nadia Reisenberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Nadia Reisenberg Sherman (14 July 1904 – 10 June 1983) was an American pianist of Lithuanian birth.
Nadia Reisenberg Tracks
The Swan (The Carnival of the Animals)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
The Swan (The Carnival of the Animals)
The Swan (The Carnival of the Animals)
Liebesleid (3 Old Viennese Dances)
Fritz Kreisler
Liebesleid (3 Old Viennese Dances)
Liebesleid (3 Old Viennese Dances)
Grand duo concertante in B flat major for clarinet & piano, Op. 48 (J204): Rondo
Carl Maria von Weber
Grand duo concertante in B flat major for clarinet & piano, Op. 48 (J204): Rondo
Grand duo concertante in B flat major for clarinet & piano, Op. 48 (J204): Rondo
Liebesleid (Old Viennese Dances)
Fritz Kreisler
Liebesleid (Old Viennese Dances)
Liebesleid (Old Viennese Dances)
