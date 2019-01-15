M.O.P.Formed 1992
M.O.P.
1992
M.O.P. Biography (Wikipedia)
M.O.P. (short for Mash Out Posse) is an American hip hop duo. Composed of rappers Billy Danze and Lil' Fame, the duo are known for their aggressive lyrical delivery style. Although they maintain a strong underground following, they are mainly known for the song "Ante Up", released on their Warriorz album in 2000, and with which they have had mainstream success. The group has frequently collaborated with DJ Premier. Fame sometimes produces under the moniker Fizzy Womack, and has produced a significant number of tracks on all M.O.P. releases since 1996's Firing Squad, as well as work for other artists including Kool G Rap, Teflon and Wu-Tang Clan.
M.O.P. Tracks
Cold As Ice
M.O.P.
Cold As Ice
Cold As Ice
Last played on
Stand Clear (feat. M.O.P.)
Adam F
Stand Clear (feat. M.O.P.)
Stand Clear (feat. M.O.P.)
Last played on
Ante Up (Remix) (feat. Busta Rhymes & Tephlon)
M.O.P.
Ante Up (Remix) (feat. Busta Rhymes & Tephlon)
Ante Up (Remix) (feat. Busta Rhymes & Tephlon)
Last played on
Follow Instructions
M.O.P.
Follow Instructions
Follow Instructions
Last played on
Ante Up (Robbin Hoodz Theory)
M.O.P.
Ante Up (Robbin Hoodz Theory)
Ante Up (Robbin Hoodz Theory)
Last played on
Ante Up (Remix) (LI) (feat. Busta Rhymes & Teflon)
M.O.P.
Ante Up (Remix) (LI) (feat. Busta Rhymes & Teflon)
Ante Up (Remix) (LI) (feat. Busta Rhymes & Teflon)
Last played on
