Fool's Gold07- US indie pop band. Formed 2007
Fool's Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqy8q.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dbdcf351-e44f-4d03-add3-5c36a9fedd14
Fool's Gold Biography (Wikipedia)
Fool's Gold is a Los Angeles collective that weaves together Western pop aesthetics with African and Middle Eastern rhythms and melodies. The group started as a side project of musicians Luke Top (a vocalist and bassist) and Lewis Pesacov (lead guitarist), who set out to explore their shared love of various forms of African music (specifically Congolese, Ethiopian, Eritrean and Malian), Krautrock, and 1980s dance influenced pop music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fool's Gold Tracks
Sort by
Stone Roses
Fool's Gold
Stone Roses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy8q.jpglink
Stone Roses
Last played on
Ha Dvash
Fool's Gold
Ha Dvash
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy8q.jpglink
Ha Dvash
Last played on
Surprise Hotel
Fool's Gold
Surprise Hotel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy8q.jpglink
Surprise Hotel
Last played on
The Dive
Fool's Gold
The Dive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy8q.jpglink
The Dive
Last played on
Israel Nash Gripka
Fool's Gold
Israel Nash Gripka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy8q.jpglink
Israel Nash Gripka
Last played on
Leave No Trace
Fool's Gold
Leave No Trace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy8q.jpglink
Leave No Trace
Bark and Bite
Fool's Gold
Bark and Bite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy8q.jpglink
Bark and Bite
Wild Window
Fool's Gold
Wild Window
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy8q.jpglink
Wild Window
Nadine
Fool's Gold
Nadine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy8q.jpglink
Nadine
Last played on
The World Is All There Is
Fool's Gold
The World Is All There Is
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy8q.jpglink
The World Is All There Is
Last played on
Surprise Hotel (Michachu & The Shapes remix)
Fool's Gold
Surprise Hotel (Michachu & The Shapes remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy8q.jpglink
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2011
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg49mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-25T01:41:56
25
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Fool's Gold Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist