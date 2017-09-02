Fool's Gold is a Los Angeles collective that weaves together Western pop aesthetics with African and Middle Eastern rhythms and melodies. The group started as a side project of musicians Luke Top (a vocalist and bassist) and Lewis Pesacov (lead guitarist), who set out to explore their shared love of various forms of African music (specifically Congolese, Ethiopian, Eritrean and Malian), Krautrock, and 1980s dance influenced pop music.