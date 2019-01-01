Paul CarterBenbrick Music. Born 12 December 1988
Paul Carter
1988-12-12
Paul Carter Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Carter, also known as Benbrick, is a multi-platinum selling British songwriter, producer and composer. He wrote Sakura Nagashi with Hikaru Utada from her 2016 Japan Record Award winning album Fantôme which has sold over one million copies. In 2018 Benbrick started producing and composing on Have You Heard George's Podcast? with George The Poet. The podcast won 5 Gold British Podcast Awards in 2019 including the coveted Podcast of the Year award.
