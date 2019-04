Silent Running are a Northern Irish rock band, who emerged from the Belfast punk scene and were originally called The Setz, before changing musical direction in 1982. The original band members were Richard Collett (bass), Peter Gamble (vocals), Tony Scott (guitars) and Ian Gault (drums). Prior to signing to EMI the band recruited George Beavis on keyboards.

