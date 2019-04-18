Silent RunningFormed 1982. Disbanded 1988
Silent Running
1982
Silent Running Biography (Wikipedia)
Silent Running are a Northern Irish rock band, who emerged from the Belfast punk scene and were originally called The Setz, before changing musical direction in 1982. The original band members were Richard Collett (bass), Peter Gamble (vocals), Tony Scott (guitars) and Ian Gault (drums). Prior to signing to EMI the band recruited George Beavis on keyboards.
Silent Running Tracks
Where The Twelfth Of Never Comes - Paris Theatre 1983
Young Hearts Beat Together - Paris Theatre 1983
Shades Of Liberty - Paris Theatre 1983
Go For The Heart - Paris Theatre 1983
Crimson Days- Paris Theatre 1983
One In A Million Day - Paris Theatre 1983
Home Is Where The Heart Is - Paris Theatre 1983
