Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich were a British pop/rock group of the 1960s. Two of their single releases sold in excess of one million copies each, and they reached number one in the UK Singles Chart with the second of them, "The Legend of Xanadu".
Save Me
The Legend Of Xanadu
Bend It
Hold Tight
Zabadak
Hideaway
Last Night In Soho
Bend It
The Wreck of Antoinette
