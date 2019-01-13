KeithBorn James Barry Keefer. Born 17 May 1949
Keith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1949-05-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dbd11eca-af4a-449a-8f0a-bcba998ad61c
Keith Biography (Wikipedia)
Keith (born James Barry Keefer, May 17, 1949 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States) is an American vocalist. He legally changed his name to Bazza Keefer in 1988, in memory of his mother.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Keith Tracks
Sort by
98.6
Keith
98.6
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
98.6
Last played on
Daylight Saving Time
Keith
Daylight Saving Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daylight Saving Time
Last played on
Playlists featuring Keith
Keith Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist