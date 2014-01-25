Blue Man Group is a performance art company formed in 1987, known worldwide for its various stage productions which typically incorporate many different categories of music and art, both popular and obscure, in their performances.

Blue Man Group currently has continuing theatrical productions in Berlin, Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, New York City, and Orlando. A typical Blue Man production employs 7-9 full time Blue Men who are selected through an audition process. In addition to the stage theatre show, Blue Man Group has had multiple national and global tours, appeared on various TV programs as both characters and performers, appeared on the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Epic, released multiple studio albums, contributed to a number of film scores, performed with orchestras around the U.S., and appeared in ad campaigns.

In July 2017, Cirque du Soleil purchased the Blue Man Productions for an undisclosed sum. Cirque announced plans to expand Blue Man Group globally and diversify the live entertainment production. The Blue Man Group made their own instruments.