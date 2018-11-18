Hank BallardBorn 18 November 1927. Died 2 March 2003
Hank Ballard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05hkrlb.jpg
1927-11-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dbcc2052-7085-48ba-9c00-850b61978ada
Hank Ballard Biography (Wikipedia)
Hank Ballard (born John Henry Kendricks; November 18, 1927 – March 2, 2003) was a rhythm and blues singer and songwriter, the lead vocalist of Hank Ballard and the Midnighters and one of the first rock and roll artists to emerge in the early 1950s. He played an integral part in the development of the genre, releasing the hit singles "Work With Me, Annie" and answer songs "Annie Had a Baby" and "Annie's Aunt Fannie" with his Midnighters. He later wrote and recorded (in 1959) "The Twist" which was notably covered a year later by Chubby Checker, this second version spreading the popularity of the dance. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hank Ballard Tracks
Sort by
Sugaree
Hank Ballard
Sugaree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hkrlb.jpglink
Sugaree
Last played on
The Twist
Hank Ballard
The Twist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hkrlb.jpglink
The Twist
Last played on
Let's Go, Let's Go, Let's Go
Hank Ballard
Let's Go, Let's Go, Let's Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hkrlb.jpglink
From The Love Side
Hank Ballard
From The Love Side
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hkrlb.jpglink
Funky Side Of Town (Part 1)
James Brown
Funky Side Of Town (Part 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf70.jpglink
Funky Side Of Town (Part 1)
Last played on
Funky Soul Train
Hank Ballard
Funky Soul Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hkrlb.jpglink
Funky Soul Train
Last played on
Sunday Morning Coming Down
Hank Ballard
Sunday Morning Coming Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hkrlb.jpglink
The Twist
Hank Ballard & Hank Ballard and The Midnighters
The Twist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hkrp9.jpglink
The Twist
Last played on
FINGER POPPING TIME
Hank Ballard
FINGER POPPING TIME
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hkrlb.jpglink
FINGER POPPING TIME
Last played on
Sunday Morning Coming Down
Hank Ballard
Sunday Morning Coming Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hkrlb.jpglink
Sunday Morning Coming Down
Last played on
How You Gonna Get Respect
Hank Ballard
How You Gonna Get Respect
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hkrlb.jpglink
How You Gonna Get Respect
Last played on
I'm Just a Fool (And Everybody Knows)
Hank Ballard
I'm Just a Fool (And Everybody Knows)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hkrlb.jpglink
I'm Just a Fool (And Everybody Knows)
Last played on
'Butter Your Popcorn
Hank Ballard
'Butter Your Popcorn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hkrlb.jpglink
Broadway
Hank Ballard
Broadway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hkrlb.jpglink
Broadway
Last played on
Unwind Yourself
Hank Ballard
Unwind Yourself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hkrlb.jpglink
Unwind Yourself
Last played on
Teardrops On Your Letter
Hank Ballard
Teardrops On Your Letter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hkrlb.jpglink
Teardrops On Your Letter
Last played on
Playlists featuring Hank Ballard
Hank Ballard Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist