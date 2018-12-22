Chan RomeroBorn 7 July 1941
Chan Romero
Chan Romero Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Lee "Chan" Romero (born July 7, 1941, Billings, Montana, United States) is an American rock and roll performer, best known for his 1959 song, "Hippy Hippy Shake".
Chan Romero Tracks
Hippy Hippy Shake
Chan Romero
Hippy Hippy Shake
Hippy Hippy Shake
My Little Ruby
Chan Romero
My Little Ruby
My Little Ruby
Chan Romero Links
