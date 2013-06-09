Ernest StonemanBorn 25 May 1893. Died 14 June 1968
Ernest Stoneman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1893-05-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dbc5d0e0-6df8-4fcc-84c2-a4ce9e56290b
Ernest Stoneman Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernest Van "Pop" Stoneman (May 25, 1893 – June 14, 1968) was an American musician ranked among the prominent recording artists of country music's first commercial decade.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ernest Stoneman Tracks
Sort by
Broke Down Section Hand
Ernest Stoneman
Broke Down Section Hand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Broke Down Section Hand
Last played on
All I've Got Is Gone
Ernest Stoneman
All I've Got Is Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All I've Got Is Gone
Last played on
Wreck Of The Old '97
Ernest Stoneman
Wreck Of The Old '97
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wreck Of The Old '97
Last played on
Watermellon Smilin' on the Vine
Ernest Stoneman
Watermellon Smilin' on the Vine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Watermellon Smilin' on the Vine
Last played on
Ernest Stoneman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist