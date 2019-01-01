Charlie SextonBorn 11 August 1968
Charlie Sexton
1968-08-11
Charlie Sexton Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Wayne Sexton (born August 11, 1968) is an American guitarist, singer, and songwriter. Sexton is best known for the 1985 solo hit "Beat's So Lonely" and for his work with the band Arc Angels. Additionally, he performed as a member of Bob Dylan's backing band from 1999 to 2002, 2009 to 2012, and 2013 to present.
