Niño Ricardo (11 July 1904 – 14 April 1972), born as Manuel Serrapí Sánchez, was a Flamenco composer, considered by some sources[citation needed] as the most accomplished flamenco player of his day. He played a significant part in the evolution of the flamenco guitar. He lived in the city center of Sevilla. A child guitar prodigy, his early audiences referred to him as the son of Ricardo, leading to his stage-name Niño [de] Ricardo.