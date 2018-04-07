KiiaraBorn 24 May 1995
Kiiara
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995-05-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dbc26631-5e61-4ba2-84ff-e1423a1c288a
Kiiara Biography (Wikipedia)
Kiara Saulters (born May 24, 1995), known professionally as Kiiara, is an American singer and songwriter from Wilmington, Illinois. She is currently signed to Atlantic Records. Her 2015 single "Gold" peaked at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She is also known for collaborating on Linkin Park's 2017 single "Heavy".
Kiiara Tracks
Feels (Jai Wolf Remix)
Kiiara
Feels (Jai Wolf Remix)
Feels (Jai Wolf Remix)
Gold (Club Killers Remix)
Kiiara
Gold (Club Killers Remix)
Gold (Club Killers Remix)
Gold (J Farell Remix)
Kiiara
Gold (J Farell Remix)
Gold (J Farell Remix)
Complicated (feat. Kiiara)
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
Complicated (feat. Kiiara)
Complicated (feat. Kiiara)
Heavy (feat. Kiiara)
Linkin Park
Heavy (feat. Kiiara)
Heavy (feat. Kiiara)
Whippin
Kiiara
Whippin
Whippin
Gold
Kiiara
Gold
Gold
Feels
Kiiara
Feels
Feels
