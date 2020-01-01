Carl Ludwig HübschGerman tuba player. Born 1966
Carl Ludwig Hübsch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dbbf5d0e-0d70-4299-846e-c2390bb2d94b
Carl Ludwig Hübsch Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Ludwig Hübsch (born 1966 in Freiburg im Breisgau) is a German jazz musician, tuba player, and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carl Ludwig Hübsch Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist