Darrel Steven "Chris" Lighty (May 8, 1968 – August 30, 2012) was an American music industry executive. He co-founded Violator, a record label, management and marketing company, which represented hip hop artists such as Nas, Ja Rule, Mobb Deep, Missy Elliott, L.L. Cool J, Uncle Murda, and 50 Cent as well as Mariah Carey. He served as Sean "Diddy" Combs' manager. The New York Times called him "one of the most powerful figures in the hip-hop business."