Klangkarussell (German: Sound Carousel) is an Austrian electronic music duo formed in 2011. The two members of the group are Tobias Rieser and Adrian Held. Their biggest hit to date is "Sonnentanz", which reached the top 10 in six countries (Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Switzerland).

