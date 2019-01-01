Klangkarussell
Klangkarussell (German: Sound Carousel) is an Austrian electronic music duo formed in 2011. The two members of the group are Tobias Rieser and Adrian Held. Their biggest hit to date is "Sonnentanz", which reached the top 10 in six countries (Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Switzerland).
Sonnentanz (Sun Don't Shine) (feat. Will Heard)
Klangkarussell
Sonnentanz (Sun Don't Shine) (feat. Will Heard)
Sonnentanz (Sun Dont Shine)
Klangkarussell
Sonnentanz (Sun Dont Shine)
Sonnentanz (Sun Dont Shine)
Sonnentanz (Sun Don't Shine) (feat. Will Heard)
Klangkarussell
Sonnentanz (Sun Don't Shine) (feat. Will Heard)
Sonnentanz (Sun Don't Shine) (feat. Will Heard)
Time
Klangkarussell
Time
Time
Hey Maria
Klangkarussell
Hey Maria
Hey Maria
In The Crowd Alone (Original Mix)
Klangkarussell
In The Crowd Alone (Original Mix)
In The Crowd Alone (Original Mix)
In The Crowd Alone
Klangkarussell
In The Crowd Alone
In The Crowd Alone
Netzwerk (Falls Like Rain)
Klangkarussell
Netzwerk (Falls Like Rain)
Netzwerk (Falls Like Rain)
Sun Don't Shine (Crookers Remix) (feat. Jaymes Young)
Klangkarussell
Sun Don't Shine (Crookers Remix) (feat. Jaymes Young)
Sun Don't Shine (Crookers Remix) (feat. Jaymes Young)
