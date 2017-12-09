Joss Stone Biography (Wikipedia)
Joscelyn Eve Stoker (born 11 April 1987), better known by her stage name Joss Stone, is an English singer, songwriter and actress. She rose to fame in late 2003 with her multi-platinum debut album, The Soul Sessions, which made the 2004 Mercury Prize shortlist. Her second album, the similarly multi-platinum Mind Body & Soul (2004), topped the UK Albums Chart for one week and spawned the top ten hit "You Had Me", Stone's most successful single on the UK Singles Chart to date. Both the album and single received one nomination at the 2005 Grammy Awards, while Stone herself was nominated for Best New Artist, and in an annual BBC poll of music critics, Sound of 2004, was ranked fifth as a predicted breakthrough act of 2004. She became the youngest British female singer to top the UK Albums Chart. Stone's third album, Introducing Joss Stone, released in March 2007, achieved gold record status by the RIAA and yielded the second-ever highest debut for a British female solo artist on the Billboard 200, and became Stone's first top five album in the US.
- Joss Stone Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wwcvj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wwcvj.jpg2015-07-12T12:57:00.000ZJoss performs two stunning songs live, including an exclusive cover of Womack & Womackhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02wwlk0
Joss Stone Live in Session
- Full interview: Hear Joss Stone in the studio with Trevor Nelsonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01dvqd0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01dvqd0.jpg2013-08-08T09:58:00.000ZSoul singer Joss Stone joins Trevor Nelson in the studio to co host the show.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01dvqd5
Full interview: Hear Joss Stone in the studio with Trevor Nelson
- Nitin Sawhney and Joss Stone Collaboration - I Ask Youhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016tc9h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016tc9h.jpg2013-03-25T11:04:00.000ZJoss Stone joined Nitin Sawhney in his studio to write and collaborate on a brand new track. Here's a behind the scenes look at how they worked together.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016tc9k
Nitin Sawhney and Joss Stone Collaboration - I Ask You
- Joss Stone joins Stuart Maconie in Studio 2https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p014yn0f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p014yn0f.jpg2013-02-11T16:08:00.000ZJoss Stone talks to Stuart Maconie about performing A Taste of Honey at the very same time in which The Beatles recorded it 50 years ago, in the same studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p014yn0x
Joss Stone joins Stuart Maconie in Studio 2
Joss Stone Tracks
Sort by
My Love Goes On
Spoiled
Super Duper Love
Gimme Shelter
You Had Me
Lonely Without You (This Christmas)
Cry Baby Cry
Big 'Ol Game
The Answer
4 and 20 Hours
Someday We'll Be Together
Incredible
Past BBC Events
12 Hours to Please Me
Latest Joss Stone News
Joss Stone Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"Singers need to move around in different areas musically" - Sir Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson share tips on winning The Voice
-
“I think we need to make that happen” - Jennifer Hudson wants to duet with Ed Sheeran
-
How did Mike + The Mechanics get their name?
-
Jennifer Hudson: "Whitney gave me her blessing"
-
RnB Archives: 2003 - Trevor Nelson & Alicia Keys
-
RnB Archives: 2014 - Trevor Nelson & Jennifer Hudson
-
Cornbury: Corinne Bailey Rae
-
Alicia Keys - 'As women we feel like we have to please everybody'
-
Alicia Keys on family life, new music and being an independent woman
-
Corinne Bailey Rae - Put Your Records On (Later Archive 2006)