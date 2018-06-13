The Early YearsFormed 2004
The Early Years
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p042tlpv.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dbb7d2fe-f404-472b-b407-7ae44a8e0ad0
The Early Years Biography (Wikipedia)
The Early Years are a rock band hailing from London, UK consisting of members David Malkinson (Vox/Guitars), Roger Mackin (Guitars), Brendan Kersey (Bass) , Philip Raines (Drums) and Alexander Theakston (synths).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Early Years Tracks
Sort by
The Simple Solution (6 Music Session, 31 Jan 2012)
The Early Years
The Simple Solution (6 Music Session, 31 Jan 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042v9xw.jpglink
Complicity (6 Music Session, 31 Jan 2012)
The Early Years
Complicity (6 Music Session, 31 Jan 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042v9xw.jpglink
The Computer Voice (6 Music Session, 31 Jan 2012)
The Early Years
The Computer Voice (6 Music Session, 31 Jan 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042v9xw.jpglink
Brown Hearts (6 Music Session, 31 Jan 2012)
The Early Years
Brown Hearts (6 Music Session, 31 Jan 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042v9xw.jpglink
Fluxus
The Early Years
Fluxus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042v9xw.jpglink
Fluxus
Last played on
Nocturne
The Early Years
Nocturne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042v9xw.jpglink
Nocturne
Last played on
Clone Theory
The Early Years
Clone Theory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042v9xw.jpglink
Clone Theory
Last played on
Complicity
The Early Years
Complicity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042v9xw.jpglink
Complicity
Last played on
All Ones And Zeros
The Early Years
All Ones And Zeros
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042v9xw.jpglink
All Ones And Zeros
Last played on
Simple Solutions
The Early Years
Simple Solutions
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042v9xw.jpglink
Simple Solutions
Last played on
Brown Hearts
The Early Years
Brown Hearts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042v9xw.jpglink
Brown Hearts
Last played on
The Voice
The Early Years
The Voice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042v9xw.jpglink
The Voice
Last played on
The Early Years Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist