Donnie Calvin
Donnie Calvin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dbb23eb5-75ac-4d59-ad17-baeadd89c82a
Donnie Calvin Biography (Wikipedia)
Donnie Calvin is an American reggae musician and singer. He was involved in Arthur Baker's studio project Rockers Revenge, which on 18 September 1982 had a number one hit on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart called "Walking on Sunshine" with Calvin as featured artist. This also reached Number 4 in the UK Singles Chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Donnie Calvin Tracks
Sort by
Walking On Sunshine (feat. Donnie Calvin)
Rocker’s Revenge
Walking On Sunshine (feat. Donnie Calvin)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walking On Sunshine (feat. Donnie Calvin)
Last played on
Walking On Sunshine
Rockers Revenge featuring Donnie Calvin
Walking On Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walking On Sunshine
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist