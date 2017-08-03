La Bien QueridaBorn 10 November 1974
1974-11-10
La Bien Querida (The Well Liked) is the stage name Ana Fernández-Villaverde (born in Bilbao, November 6, 1972) used to develop her musical career. A painter by trade, she decided to initiate in 2007 her trajectory into the music world, motivated by the frontman of Los Planetas.
Dinamita
