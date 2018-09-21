Ned DohenyBorn 26 March 1948
Ned Doheny
1948-03-26
Ned Doheny Biography (Wikipedia)
Ned Doheny (born March 26, 1948; née Patrick Anson Doheny) is an American singer, songwriter and guitarist from Malibu, California who has recorded five albums as well as performed on many albums by other artists including Don Henley and Glenn Frey of the Eagles, J.D. Souther, Linda Ronstadt, and Jackson Browne, with whom he was once in a band. Ned Doheny now lives in Silverlake, California
Ned Doheny Tracks
To Prove My Love
To Prove your Love
Postcards From Hollywood
Get It Up For Love
Fineline
What Cha' Gonna Do For Me
I've Got Your Number
I know sorrow
Get it up for Love - Columbia
