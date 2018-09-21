Ned Doheny (born March 26, 1948; née Patrick Anson Doheny) is an American singer, songwriter and guitarist from Malibu, California who has recorded five albums as well as performed on many albums by other artists including Don Henley and Glenn Frey of the Eagles, J.D. Souther, Linda Ronstadt, and Jackson Browne, with whom he was once in a band. Ned Doheny now lives in Silverlake, California