Jacobus Frederick Jersich better known by his stage name Ray Dylan (born in Odendaalsrus, South Africa on 15 August 1978) is a South African singer who sings in Afrikaans and English.

Dylan recorded his debut album New Kid In Town in 2002, but his breakthrough came with the 2006 Afrikaans album Hokaai Stoppie Lorrie followed by Breek Die Ys and the CD / DVD release Hier Binne (Klop ´n Boerehart). In 2010, he received the SAMA (South African Music Award) for the category "Best Country Album of the Year" for his 2009 album Goeie Ou Country.

Ray Dylan married Jessica Erasmus in April 2017.