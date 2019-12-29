Ray DylanBorn 15 August 1978
Ray Dylan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978-08-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dba51712-0b0e-4cf3-b852-938077cbebc0
Ray Dylan Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacobus Frederick Jersich better known by his stage name Ray Dylan (born in Odendaalsrus, South Africa on 15 August 1978) is a South African singer who sings in Afrikaans and English.
Dylan recorded his debut album New Kid In Town in 2002, but his breakthrough came with the 2006 Afrikaans album Hokaai Stoppie Lorrie followed by Breek Die Ys and the CD / DVD release Hier Binne (Klop ´n Boerehart). In 2010, he received the SAMA (South African Music Award) for the category "Best Country Album of the Year" for his 2009 album Goeie Ou Country.
Ray Dylan married Jessica Erasmus in April 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ray Dylan Tracks
Sort by
My Special Prayer
Ray Dylan
My Special Prayer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Special Prayer
Last played on
Ray Dylan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist