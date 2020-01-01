Jørgen TræenBorn 15 April 1973
Jørgen Træen
Jørgen Træen Biography (Wikipedia)
Jørgen Træen also known by his stage name Sir Dupermann (born 15 April 1973r) is a Norwegian record producer, musician (guitar, keyboards and bass guitar) and electronica artist from Bergen. He is best known for his work as a music producer and for the studio 'Duper Studio', which he runs together with Yngve Sætre.
