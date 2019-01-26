Lyn CollinsBorn 12 June 1948. Died 13 March 2005
Lyn Collins
1948-06-12
Lyn Collins Biography (Wikipedia)
Gloria Lavern Collins (June 12, 1948 – March 13, 2005), better known as Lyn Collins, was an American soul singer best known for working with James Brown in the 1970s and for the influential 1972 funk single, "Think (About It)".
Lyn Collins Performances & Interviews
Lyn Collins Tracks
Think (About It)
Lyn Collins
Think (About It)
Think (About It)
Last played on
Rock Me Again And Again And Again And Again And Again
Lyn Collins
Rock Me Again And Again And Again And Again And Again
Mama Feelgood
Lyn Collins
Mama Feelgood
Mama Feelgood
Last played on
Take Me Just As I Am
Lyn Collins
Take Me Just As I Am
Take Me Just As I Am
Last played on
Do Your Thing (Live At The Apollo Theater, 1972)
Lyn Collins
Do Your Thing (Live At The Apollo Theater, 1972)
You Can't Love Me If You Don't Respect Me
Lyn Collins
You Can't Love Me If You Don't Respect Me
Think
Lyn Collins
Think
Think
Last played on
Me And My Baby Got A Good Thing Going
Lyn Collins
Me And My Baby Got A Good Thing Going
Mr. Big Stuff
Lyn Collins
Mr. Big Stuff
Mr. Big Stuff
Last played on
Mr. Big Stuff (Scocco rework)
Lyn Collins
Mr. Big Stuff (Scocco rework)
We Want To Parrty, Parrty, Parrty
Lyn Collins
We Want To Parrty, Parrty, Parrty
Rock Me Again And Again And Again And Again And Again (Original Mix)
Lyn Collins
Rock Me Again And Again And Again And Again And Again (Original Mix)
