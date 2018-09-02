LSK (born Leigh Stephen Kenny, 26 July 1971 in Kent, England) is an English singer, songwriter and record producer based in Leeds, who uses a mix of reggae, punk rock and hip hop. He originated the style that has been compared to The Streets,[citation needed] which is mentioned in a song on his second album, Outlaw. LSK is also an artist and has designed for various clients including Faithless and Nightmares on Wax.

Prior to his solo career, Kenny was the frontman of the group Bedlam Ago Go, which was signed to Sony Soho Square and released one album, Estate Style Entertainment, in 1997.

He collaborated with Faithless on their 2004 album, No Roots. Kenny also performed with the band on the subsequent tour and has continued to feature at Faithless concerts.[citation needed]

Kenny is the older brother of English R&B artist Rhianna.