Soledad BrothersUSA rock band. Formed 1998. Disbanded 2006
Soledad Brothers
1998
Soledad Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Soledad Brothers are an American garage rock trio from Maumee, Ohio. Taking strong influence from blues rock, the band consisted of Ben Swank on drums, Johnny Walker on guitar and vocals, and Oliver Henry (formerly of The Greenhornes and who was recruited just before the release of their second album) on sax and guitar. The band produced four albums: Soledad Brothers (2000), Steal Your Soul and Dare Your Spirit to Move (2002), Voice of Treason (2003), and The Hardest Walk (2006).
Soledad Brothers Tracks
Handle Song (Radio 1 Session, 12 May 2003)
Cage That Tiger (Radio 1 Session, 12 May 2003)
Bring It On Home (Radio 1 Session, 12 May 2003)
Ben's Idea (Radio 1 Session, 12 May 2003)
Break 'Em On Down (Good Friday the 13th Part 1)
Good Feeling
Cage That Tiger
Handle Song - BBC Session 12/05/2003
