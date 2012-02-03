UnsaneUS noise rock trio. Formed 1988
Unsane
1988
Unsane Biography (Wikipedia)
Unsane is an influential noise rock trio that formed in New York City in 1988. Their music also touches on elements of hardcore punk and metal. Writer Patrick Kennedy writes that "while developing the blueprint for noise-metal bands to follow, Unsane cut a remarkable swath through underground music, inspiring a devoted, cult-like following around the globe."
