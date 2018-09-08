Tommy McCookBorn 3 March 1927. Died 5 May 1998
Tommy McCook
Tommy McCook Biography (Wikipedia)
Tommy McCook (3 March 1927 – 5 May 1998) was a Jamaican saxophonist. A founding member of The Skatalites, he also directed The Supersonics for Duke Reid, and backed many sessions for Bunny Lee or with The Revolutionaries at Channel One Studios in the 1970s.
