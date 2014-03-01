Philip GrangeBorn 17 November 1956
Philip Grange
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1956-11-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/db973086-9148-40d2-9170-f4d7e1c564ae
Philip Grange Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Grange (born 17 November 1956) is an English composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Philip Grange Tracks
Sort by
Focus and Fade (feat. Philip Grange)
BBC Philharmonic
Focus and Fade (feat. Philip Grange)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Focus and Fade (feat. Philip Grange)
Last played on
Clous Atlas for wind band
Philip Grange
Clous Atlas for wind band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clous Atlas for wind band
Last played on
Philip Grange Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist