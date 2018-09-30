Red SimpsonAmerican country singer and songwriter. Born 6 March 1934. Died 8 January 2016
Red Simpson
1934-03-06
Red Simpson Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Cecil "Red" Simpson (March 6, 1934 – January 8, 2016) was an American country singer-songwriter best known for his trucker-themed songs.
Bakersfield
Twenty Five Years On Patrol
I'm A Truck
Hello I'm A Truck
The Highway Patrol
Roll Truck Roll
Workin For The Highway Patrol
Six Days On The Road
Highway Man
Sheriff Sam
Awful Lot To Learn About Truck Drivin
Old Sam
Country Western Truck Drivin' Singer
Santa's Comin' In A Big Ol' Truck
