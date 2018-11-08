Daniel Edward Lapp is a Canadian folk musician.

He was a touring member of the folk rock band Spirit of the West in 1988 and 1989, but never appeared on any of the band's albums. Lapp and Linda McRae replaced Hugh McMillan during MacMillan's hiatus from the band following the 1988 album Labour Day. Lapp left when MacMillan returned before the band's next album. He has also toured with Barney Bentall, Mae Moore and Rickie Lee Jones.

In 1994 Lapp formed the BC Fiddle Orchestra which showcased a dozen young fiddlers from around British Columbia and a full backup band. Their debut was in front of more than 60,000 people at the Commonwealth Games in Victoria.

Lapp has since released a number of albums featuring an experimental brand of folk fused with jazz and electronic influences.

For more than 15 years Lapp has been a sought-after private teacher and has instructed at some of the top workshops in the world. Recently he founded the "House of Music" in Victoria BC. It has been one of his lifelong dreams and he is very happy to pursue it. He was inspired to create the House of Music by his grandfather.