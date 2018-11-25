Peter CookComedian. Born 17 November 1937. Died 9 January 1995
Peter Edward Cook (17 November 1937 – 9 January 1995) was an English satirist and comedic actor. He was a leading figure of the British satire boom of the 1960s, and associated with the Anti-Establishment comedic movement that emerged in the United Kingdom in the late 1950s.
Referred to as "the father of modern satire" by The Guardian newspaper in 2005, Cook was ranked number one in the Comedians' Comedian, a poll of more than 300 comics, comedy writers, producers, and directors throughout the English-speaking world.
Peter Cook Tracks
