Rick AstleyEnglish singer, songwriter and radio personality. Born 6 February 1966
1966-02-06
Richard Paul Astley (born 6 February 1966) is an English singer, songwriter and radio personality. His 1987 song "Never Gonna Give You Up" was a number 1 hit single in 25 countries and won the 1988 Brit Award for Best British Single. By the time of his retirement in 1993, Astley had sold approximately 40 million records worldwide.
Astley made a comeback in 2007, becoming an Internet phenomenon when the music video for "Never Gonna Give You Up" became integral to the meme known as "rickrolling". Astley was voted "Best Act Ever" by Internet users at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2008, and his 2016 album 50 debuted in the UK at No. 1.
Rick Astley Performances & Interviews
- Rick Astley - Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2017 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fnz64.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fnz64.jpg2017-10-10T22:59:00.000ZEnjoy hit after hit from the comeback kinghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05fvk6f
Rick Astley - Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2017 Highlights
- Rick Astley and Dave Grohl on their fantastic 'Never Gonna Give You Up' collaboration!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05grn3k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05grn3k.jpg2017-09-20T19:28:00.000ZRick Astley and Dave Grohl from Foo Fighters tell Jo how they ended up sharing the stage!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05grmgz
Rick Astley and Dave Grohl on their fantastic 'Never Gonna Give You Up' collaboration!
- Rick Astleyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dk601.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dk601.jpg2016-10-29T13:20:00.000ZRick chats to Graham about his latest album '50', and his upcoming Forest Live gigs.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04dk60q
Rick Astley
- Rick Astley Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0469fgk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0469fgk.jpg2016-08-30T10:36:00.000ZRick performs new single Dance and a fantastic cover of Bill Wither's, Ain't No Sunshine.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0469g8x
Rick Astley Live in Session
- Rick Astley: "I got a mop and bucket out"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03yww6j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03yww6j.jpg2016-06-20T07:58:00.000ZRick tells Chris how crazy things have been since he scored his number 1 album on Fridayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03ywxsk
Rick Astley: "I got a mop and bucket out"
- Who does Tom Odell think will win the chart battle with Rick Astley?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ym1vx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ym1vx.jpg2016-06-17T07:45:00.000ZTom updates Chris on his very close album race with Rick Astley.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03ym1wf
Who does Tom Odell think will win the chart battle with Rick Astley?
- Find out how Rick's biggest hit came about: "It's all true..."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qdf7f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qdf7f.jpg2016-04-08T08:22:00.000ZRick Astley confessess how his chart topper 'Never Gonna Give You Up' came about and how he feels about it now.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03qdfbs
Find out how Rick's biggest hit came about: "It's all true..."
- Rick Astley: 'Never Gonna Give You Up' still gives me tingleshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03npkjp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03npkjp.jpg2016-03-22T16:41:00.000ZRick Astley on writing new material and why performing 'Never Gonna Give You Up' still gives him a thrill.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03npmgc
Rick Astley: 'Never Gonna Give You Up' still gives me tingles
Rick Astley Tracks
Sort by
Never Gonna Give You Up
Rick Astley
Never Gonna Give You Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ytkqj.jpglink
Never Gonna Give You Up
Last played on
She Makes Me
Rick Astley
She Makes Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sfq4q.jpglink
She Makes Me
Last played on
Cry For Help
Rick Astley
Cry For Help
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0695y83.jpglink
Cry For Help
Last played on
Keep Singing
Rick Astley
Keep Singing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0431hsl.jpglink
Keep Singing
Last played on
Together Forever
Rick Astley
Together Forever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bvsbf.jpglink
Together Forever
Last played on
Wish Away
Rick Astley
Wish Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m13ll.jpglink
Wish Away
Last played on
Beautiful Life
Rick Astley
Beautiful Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cvhyl.jpglink
Beautiful Life
Last played on
Angels On My Side
Rick Astley
Angels On My Side
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03w7qf2.jpglink
Angels On My Side
Last played on
Playlists featuring Rick Astley
Upcoming Events
13
Apr
2019
Rick Astley, Take That
FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, UK
15
Apr
2019
Rick Astley, Take That
FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, UK
16
Apr
2019
Rick Astley, Take That
FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, UK
18
Apr
2019
Rick Astley, Take That
The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK
19
Apr
2019
Rick Astley, Take That
The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK
Past BBC Events
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night Is Music Night with Rick Astley
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3mbc8
London Palladium
2018-09-02T01:28:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06f2823.jpg
2
Sep
2018
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night Is Music Night with Rick Astley
London Palladium
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evp3v2/acts/a6582m
Hyde Park
2017-09-10T01:28:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05fnz6j.jpg
10
Sep
2017
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2017
Hyde Park
Proms 2016: Proms in the Park Hyde Park
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2bxj5
Hyde Park
2016-09-10T01:28:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03sh06q.jpg
10
Sep
2016
Proms 2016: Proms in the Park Hyde Park
Hyde Park
Latest Rick Astley News
Sir Terry Wogan's Floral Dance for the top spot on December 25! And other times fans have gone crackers at Christmas
There's been a lot to shout about in 2016, despite the year so far being defined by the deaths of so many great musicians
From Crass and The KLF to Aphex Twin, Kanye and Bieber, these are the musicians who can't resist winding everyone up
Rick Astley Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
