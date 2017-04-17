FireUK 60s Psychedelic Rock (pre-Strawbs). Formed 1966. Disbanded 1970
Fire
1966
Fire Biography (Wikipedia)
Fire was a late 1960s/early 1970s band that consisted of Dave Lambert (who later joined Strawbs), Bob Voice and Dick Duffall (Paul Brett Sage). Brett himself joined them for their now classic Magic Shoemaker LP recorded at Pye Studios London, in 1970. This vinyl LP has been in the UK's top 10 of collectable vinyl, being listed in Millers Antique Collectable guide. A 2008 archival release, The Magic Shoemaker Live, features live recordings of the original Fire line up, plus Paul Brett and Dave Cousins (Strawbs), with Ray Hammond as the narrator.
Fire Tracks
Treacle Toffee World
Fire
Treacle Toffee World
Treacle Toffee World
Father's Name Was Dad
Fire
Father's Name Was Dad
Father's Name Was Dad
Father's Name Is Dad
The Fire
Father's Name Is Dad
Father's Name Is Dad
Flies Like A Bird
Fire
Flies Like A Bird
Flies Like A Bird
I Can See The Sky
Fire
I Can See The Sky
I Can See The Sky
