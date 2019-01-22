Bebe Rexha Biography (Wikipedia)
Bleta "Bebe" Rexha (born August 30, 1989) is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. She is known for songs such as "I’m a Mess", "Meant to Be", "Me, Myself & I" and "In the Name of Love". She has written songs for various artists including Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas, and Eminem.
Rexha contributed songwriting on Eminem's single The Monster featuring Rihanna. The song won a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Performance at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony. In 2015, she released her first solo EP, I Don't Wanna Grow Up.
In October 2016, "I Got You" was released as the lead single from her EP All Your Fault: Pt. 1 which she released in February 2017. She then released All Your Fault: Pt. 2 in August 2017 which spawned the hit single "Meant to Be" with country duo Florida Georgia Line, which peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. The song is also included on her debut studio album, Expectations, which was released on June 22, 2018. Rexha is nominated for Best New Artist at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, and for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the single "Meant to Be".
Bebe Rexha Tracks
Meant To Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
I'm A Mess
In The Name Of Love
I'm A Mess (Robin Schulz Remix)
Say My Name
I Got You
Me, Myself & I
