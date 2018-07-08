Dorothy LoudonBorn 17 September 1933. Died 15 November 2003
Dorothy Loudon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1933-09-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/db8b9a05-1922-47d1-954c-6726de470fdd
Dorothy Loudon Biography (Wikipedia)
Dorothy Loudon (September 17, 1925 – November 15, 2003) was an American actress and singer. She won the Tony Award for Best Lead Actress in a Musical in 1977 for her performance as Miss Hannigan in Annie. Loudon was also nominated for Tony Awards for her lead performances in the musicals The Fig Leaves Are Falling and Ballroom, as well as a Golden Globe award for her appearances on The Garry Moore Show.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dorothy Loudon Tracks
Sort by
Fifty Percent
Dorothy Loudon
Fifty Percent
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fifty Percent
Last played on
I Wish You A Waltz
Dorothy Loudon
I Wish You A Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wish You A Waltz
Somebody Did All Right For Herself
Dorothy Loudon
Somebody Did All Right For Herself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Terrific Band
Dorothy Loudon
A Terrific Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Terrific Band
Easy Street
Dorothy Loudon
Easy Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Easy Street
Performer
Last played on
Zing A Little Zong
Dorothy Loudon
Zing A Little Zong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zing A Little Zong
Last played on
Easy Street
Dorothy Loudon
Easy Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Easy Street
Last played on
Little Girls
Dorothy Loudon
Little Girls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Girls
Last played on
I've Got To Get Hot
Dorothy Loudon
I've Got To Get Hot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I've Got To Get Hot
Last played on
Dorothy Loudon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist